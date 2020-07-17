Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

REPOST: How Ex-Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan, Got University Student Who Created Parody Twitter Account In His Name Detained For 54 Days
News photo Page One  - The unlawful detention of Babatunde Olusola, an orphan who was arrested and detained allegedly on...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


