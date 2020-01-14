

News at a Glance



REVEALED: How NHIS Spent N6.8b On Illegal Expenses – Audit Report City People Magazine - The staff and management of Nigeria’s Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) between 2016 and 2017 helped themselves with several ‘irregular’ and unapproved allowances totalling N6.8 billion, a recently released audit report…



News Credibility Score: 41%



