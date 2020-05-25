

News at a Glance



RIVERS: NCDC moves in, after 11 people reportedly die from strange disease Ripples - No less than 11 persons have reportedly died from a disease yet to be identified in Bonny Local Government Area (LGA) of Rivers State. It was also learnt that officials of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday landed in the LGA, an ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



