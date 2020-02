News at a Glance



RIVERS STATE GOVERNMENT CONDEMNS ATTACKS ON DR PETER ODILI AND HIS FAMILY Scan News Nigeria - The Rivers State Executive Council at its meeting held on Wednesday 19th February, 2020 at the Government House, Port Harcourt reviewed the recent attacks on the residence of the Former Governor of Rivers State, Dr Peter Odili as a result of the ...



News Credibility Score: 41%