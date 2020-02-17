

News at a Glance



ROYAL CRISIS: We reserve rights to dethrone you, Olubadan-in-Council tells Olubadan Vanguard News - IBADAN—MEMBERS of Olubadan-in-Council, yesterday, declared that they reserve the right to dethrone the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, if they are not comfortable with his administrative style.



News Credibility Score: 95%



