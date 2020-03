News at a Glance



'Raising kids is my greatest accomplishment' - Rapper Eminem Linda Ikeji Blog - One of the world's greatest rappers, Eminem. 47, has revealed that raising up kids has been his greatest accomplishment.Eminem, a 15 time Grammy Award winner, gushed over his daughter Hailie Mathers, 24, during Mike Tyson's Hotboxin podcast and said ...



News Credibility Score: 95%