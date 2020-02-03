Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
Sahara Reporters
5
Channels Television
6
This Day
7
Leadership
8
Financial Watch
9
Linda Ikeji Blog
10
Daily Times
11
Complete Sports
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
National Mirror
14
Techpoint
15
Daily Independent
News at a Glance
Rally: Arrest Oshiomhole Now, Obaseki Tells IGP, DSS
Naija Loaded
- Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has asked the IGP Muhammed Adamu, and the DG, DSS, Yusuf Bichi, to arrest the National Chairman of the ruling APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole,...
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
81%
More Picks
1
Bishop Oyedepo Curses Boko Haram, Miyetti Allah And Suspected Bomber Who Attacked His Church -
Tori News,
1 hour ago
2
What A Shame! Footage Of NSCDC Official Stealing From The Bag Of A Salesgirl -
Tori News,
1 hour ago
3
People protesting against Governor Uzodinma should perish idea – Imo monarch -
Today,
1 hour ago
4
Nurse Busted For Raping 6-Year-Old Stepdaughter -
Within Nigeria,
1 hour ago
5
Ondo guber: We didn’t endorse Akeredolu for re-election – APC elders -
The Breaking Times,
1 hour ago
6
LG crisis: One dead, 8 injured as PDP, APC members clash in Oyo -
Vanguard News,
2 hours ago
7
Gov. Uzodinma Deceiving Imo People, With Blatant Lies – Ihedioha -
Anaedo Online,
2 hours ago
8
Impressive! NYSC Member Reportedly Donates 33k Allowance To The Less Privileged -
Naija Loaded,
2 hours ago
9
Buhari is right, we are all corrupt – Jonathan’s ex-aide -
The Breaking Times,
2 hours ago
10
Okada ban: FG cannot interfer in Lagos transport matter, Sanwo-Olu has problems to solve – Amaechi -
Nigerian Eye,
2 hours ago
