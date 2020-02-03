

News at a Glance



Rally: Arrest Oshiomhole Now, Obaseki Tells IGP, DSS Naija Loaded - Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has asked the IGP Muhammed Adamu, and the DG, DSS, Yusuf Bichi, to arrest the National Chairman of the ruling APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole,...



News Credibility Score: 81%



