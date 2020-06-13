Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Rampaging Soldiers ‘Attack’ COVID-19 Task Force In Borno, Kills One, Injure Many ﻿
News photo Daily Correspondents  - Some Nigerian soldiers have reportedly attacked and injured members of the Borno State Coronavirus (COVID-19) task force while trying to gain access into the state on Saturday. The soldiers were said to have also removed the barricade at an entry point ...

8 hours ago
 Additional Sources

The News:
One person has been reported dead and four others injured as a fracas broke out on Saturday at the Auno check point in Borno, when
1 killed, 5 injured as soldiers clash with COVID-19 team Top Naija:
At least one person has been confirmed dead while five others are left with various degrees of injury after a vehicle conveying some soldiers rammed into a hilux in the convoy of members of Borno State COVID-19 Committee in Maiduguri. The COVID-19 team, ...
Borno: 20 soldiers, 40 civilians killed in attacks News Verge:
At least 20 soldiers and more than 40 civilians have been killed, and hundreds have been injured in twin attacks in northeast Nigeria’s Borno state on Saturday, residents and a civilian task force fighter said.
Soldiers Attack Borno COVID-19 Committee, Kill One News Break:
Some soldiers have reportedly attacked members of the Borno State COVID-19 committee on Saturday. Read Also: Explain Reasons Behind ‘Shooting’ At Aso Rock, PDP Tells Buhari One of the team members is said to have died in the attack while others ...


