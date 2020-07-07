Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Randy Male Lecturers Face Tough Time As Senate Passes Sexual Harrassment Bill
News photo CKN Nigeria  - President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan has said that the passage of the sexual harassment bill by the Senate will ensure the safety of students of tertiary institutions in the country.Lawan stated this in his remarks on Tuesday after the upper ...

3 hours ago
