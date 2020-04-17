

News at a Glance



Rape Threat: Editor loses job for criticising El-Rufai’s wife Within Nigeria - Days after social media outrage which was triggered by son of Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state, Bello El-Rufai for hurling sexually offensive threats against a twitter user who referred to him ‘daddy’s boy went viral, a Nigerian editor ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



