

News at a Glance



Rapists in Nigeria should get death sentence – FIDA The Dabigal Blog - The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) has advocated death sentence as a punishment for rapists in Nigeria. Chairperson of the Plateau chapter, Mrs. Mary Izam, said this in a chat with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Jos. Izam ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



