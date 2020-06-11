Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Rapper, Stormzy pledges £10million over 10 years to fighting racial inequality
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - British rapper, Stormzy and his company have pledged £10 million over the next 10 years to organisations fighting for racial equality and social justice in the UK. The 26-year-old grime rapper, who took part in a recent Black Lives Matter rally in ...

