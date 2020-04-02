

News at a Glance



Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine released from jail over Coronavirus fears Linda Ikeji Blog - American rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was released early Thursday afternoon into house arrest over fears that his chronic asthma puts him in the high-risk category of contracting Coronavirus. "He's out and he's very happy to be released," his defense ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



