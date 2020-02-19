

News at a Glance



Rare video emerges of Mexican drug lord El Chapo receiving haircut inside high security prison cell Linda Ikeji Blog - A rare video has emerged showing Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman inside a Maximum security prison cell discussing with someone who appears to be a prison official as he's being processed into the prison before he has his beard shaved by a ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



