

News at a Glance



Re: Between Yari And Matawalle, Who Is Ignorant And Illiterate? Authentic News Daily - By ZAILANI BAPPA Someone drew my attention to a certain article written by one Badamasi Umaru in the Nation Newspaper (online) in response to my release on the statement made by His Excellency, Governor Bello Mohammed (Matawallen Maradun) where he ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



