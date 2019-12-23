

News at a Glance



Re-reun: Akwa-Ibom PDP woos opposition Vanguard News - Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo Ahead of the court-ordered re-run election fixed for January 25, 2020 in Essien Udim local government council, Akwa Ibom state chapter of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has said that its doors were open to opposition members ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



