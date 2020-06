Real Madrid 3-1 Eibar: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Eden Hazard Impresses on La Liga Return Slayminded - A lethal first half performance was enough for Real Madrid to see off Eibar, as goals from Toni Kroos, Sergio Ramos and Marcelo put them back to within two points of Barcelona. The hosts weren’t messing about as this one got underway.



News Credibility Score: 99%