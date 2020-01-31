Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema settles derby to send Los Blancos six points clear
Today  - Real Madrid moved six points clear of Barcelona at the top of LaLiga as Karim Benzema's goal proved enough to claim a 1-0 victory over Atletico Madrid.

1 hour ago
Real Madrid was supposedly in a mess last summer and Atletico Madrid about to challenge for the title but each has defied expectations ahead of their meeting at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.
Real Madrid have announced their squad to face Atlético Madrid in today’s La Liga derby fixture at the Santiago Bernabéu. Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane named a list of 19...
Real Madrid take on Atletico Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in a league match that the Galacticos would have to win in order to consolidate their place at the top of the table.


