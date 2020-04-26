

News at a Glance



Reality star, Kristin Cavallari announces she's divorcing from husband, Jay Cutler, after 10 years together Linda Ikeji Blog - Kristin Cavallari has announced that she and her husband, Jay Cutler are getting a divorce after 10 years of marriage and three children together. The reality star, 33, made the announcement on Instagram. She wrote: "With great sadness, after 10 years ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



