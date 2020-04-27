Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Recent deaths not connected to COVID-19 – Kano Govt
TVC News  - With hundreds of deaths recorded in Kano in the last …

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


   More Picks
1 Buhari orders total lockdown of Kano - The Point, 2 hours ago
2 Coronavirus: Buhari signs proclamation order on new restrictions - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
3 Behind the Scene photos of president Buhari’s nationwide broadcast - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
4 Abba Kyari’s daughter, Aisha, slams critics who won’t shut up - Ripples Nigeria, 2 hours ago
5 Bama monarch is dead - PM News, 2 hours ago
6 Nigeria: Buhari to unwind COVID-19 lockdown in key states - Al Jazeera English, 2 hours ago
7 Resignation of Obaseki’s Chief of Staff suspicious – Ojezua - PM News, 2 hours ago
8 Piers Morgan Ends His 15-year Friendship With Donald Trump With A Brutal Open Letter- See Letter - iExclusive News, 2 hours ago
9 There is nothing to suggest that the deaths in Kano is linked to coronavirus… - Online Nigeria, 2 hours ago
10 Face model, Adetutu OJ outs Broda Shaggi over his ‘disrespectful’ commentary on a makeup video done using a model with tribal marks - Yaba Left Online, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info