Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Reconstitution of NDDC Board: N’Delta militants dare Buhari
News photo Vanguard News  - NOTWITHSTANDING President Muhammadu Buhari’s avowal that the Federal Government would reconstitute the governing Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Niger Delta militants warned, last night, that they would return to the creeks if ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 ISWAP threat: Governors want Buhari to halt troop withdrawal - The Citizen, 2 hours ago
2 Nigeria Moves Against Hasty Adoption of ‘Eco,’ Says It’s Studying the Situation - This Day, 2 hours ago
3 Boko Haram, ISWAP attacked Northeast 27 times in 14 days – Military - The News Guru, 2 hours ago
4 TEF announces beneficiaries for entrepreneurship programme - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
5 CBN introduces measures to boost e-payment systems - The Citizen, 2 hours ago
6 Court Orders, Deaths Foist 33 Re-run, By-elections on INEC - This Day, 2 hours ago
7 X-raying Oshiomhole's Dog Fight With Obaseki - Tori News, 2 hours ago
8 Reconstitution of NDDC Board: N’Delta militants dare Buhari - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
9 Kano Government Approves ₦2.5 Billion Health Projects For Controversial New Emirates - Kanyi Daily, 2 hours ago
10 Police to secure Boko Haram war zone, others as military leaves - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info