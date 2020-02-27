

News at a Glance



Recruit Arewa youths, leave Igbos alone – Ohanaeze warns Army Nigerian Eye - Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, OYC, has warned the Nigerian Army against recruiting Igbo youths to fight Boko Haram in the Northeast.This was contained in a statement signed by OYC President-General, Okechukwu Isiguzoro and Secretary-General, ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



