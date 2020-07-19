Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Red Devils face The Blues in English FA Cup semifinal tie
News photo The Guardian  - Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw will miss today’s FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea after failing to recover from an ankle problem.

Getting To FA Cup Final ‘Would Make My Dreams Perfect,’ Says Ighalo Channels Television:
Nigerian striker, Odion Ighalo is determined to help Manchester United reach the final of the English FA Cup, saying it “would make my dreams perfect.” Ighalo, 31, is on loan at the Old Trafford side until January 2021 and has been impressive since ...
FA Cup: Man United face Chelsea without injured Shaw The Nation:
MANCHESTER United left-back Luke Shaw will miss the FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea after failing to recover from an ankle problem. Shaw’s fellow defender Brandon Williams should be fit after a facial injury. “Luke will be out.
Chelsea v Manchester United: Four duels to watch Premium Times:
Sunday's FA Cup semifinal clash is expected to feature some interesting duels.
NL PREDICT!! Man United vs Chelsea TODAY @ 6pm (Predict The Correct Score & Win Cash) Naija Loaded:
Manchester United and Chelsea put their Premier League top four battle to one side this weekend as they lock horns in Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final.
Man Utd vs Chelsea FA Cup Preview: Blues ready for tough Red Devils tie FC Naija:
Manchester United head into the semifinal of the FA Cup on the back of 19 unbeaten run in all competitions but Chelsea will present a very tough at Wembley this Sunday evening.
FA Cup semi-final: Owen predicts winner of Man Utd vs Chelsea Daily Post:
Former Real Madrid and Liverpool star, Michael Owen, has predicted Manchester United to beat Chelsea in today’s FA Cup semi-final fixture at Wembley Stadium. Man United defeated Crystal Palace 2-0 in the Premier League in their previous encounter, ...
Ighalo dreams FA Cup final as Man United clash with Chelsea Nigerian Eye:
Odion Ighalo has revealed his FA Cup final dream ahead of Manchester United’s semi-final showdown against Chelsea.The Red Devils will come up against the Blues at Wembley on Sunday (today) as their bid to pick up a first major trophy since 2017 ...
Arsenal beat Manchester City to reach record 21st FA Cup final Today:
Arsenal reached a record 21st FA Cup final as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s double clinched a shock 2-0 win over holders Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday.
Odion Ighalo targets 6th FA Cup goal in 10 games in vs Chelsea Gistvile:
Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo will be all out to score his sixth FA back Cup goal in ten appearances when when the Red Devils face Chelsea in the semifinals at the Wembley Stadium on Sunday, July 19.
FA Cup: 3 key players to watch in Manchester United, Chelsea encounter Newzandar News:
..by Obiweluozo Martins Manchester United take on Chelsea in the second FA Cup semi-finals on Sunday as both sides aim to make it to the [...]
Manchester United Vs Chelsea: Luke Shaw Ruled Out Of FA Cup Semi-Final Silverbird TV:
Talented Manchester United player Luke Shaw will not be featured in the Red Devil’s FA Cup semi final with Chelsea. This is because he has failed to recover from a twisted ankle, but Brandon Williams is expected to be fit, Evening Standard reports.
The Genius Media:
Michael Owen, Former Real Madrid and Liverpool star has predicted Manchester United to beat Chelsea in today’s FA Cup semi-final fixture at Wembley Stadium.
FA Cup Semi-Finals: How Manchester United could line up against Chelsea Studio CB55:
Manchester United will entertain arch-rivals, Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final on Sunday having been competing with each other in the top four race in the Premier League. Both sides will meet at Wembley as hostility brews between the two sides with a ...
Manchester United face Chelsea in Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final; Team news, analysis and prediction Sidomex Entertainment:
Manchester United will face Chelsea tomorrow at Wembley for the FA Cup semi-final in a repeat of the 2018 finals, which was won by the Londoners The duo are battling-it-out to finish in the top four of the Premier League and secure qualification to the ...


