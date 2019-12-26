Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Redeemed church pastor, son, daughter died in pool on Christmas eve
News photo NPress  - A Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor at the Open Heavens group based in Charlton, south-east London, Gabriel Diya,...

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


A Nigerian-born pastor in Britain, Gabriel Diya, 52; his daughter Comfort Diya, nine; and his son, Praise-Emmanuel Diya, 16, were on Thursday, December 26, named as the tourists who drowned inside the swimming pool at the Club La Costa World complex in ...
A 52-year-old pastor of The Redeemed Christian Church of God RCCG, Gabriel Diya, his 16-year-old son, Praise Emmanuel Diya and 9-year-old daughter, Comfort Diya, drowned inside the swimming pool in the Costa del Sol resort in Southern Spain on Tuesday ...
A 52-year-old pastor of The Redeemed Christian Church of God RCCG, Gabriel Diya, alongside his...
A London-based Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) pastor, Gabriel Diya, his 16-year-old son, Praise Emmanuel Diya and nine-year-old daughter, Comfort Diya, drowned inside a swimming pool in Spain on Christmas Eve. Diya, 52, who was until his death ...
Police in Spain have named the three members of a British family who drowned in a hotel swimming pool on the Costa del Sol on Christmas Eve. They were identified as Gabriel Diya, a 52 year-old London-based pastor,his son Praise-Emmanuel Diya, 16, and ...
Kindly Share This Story: Pastor Gabriel Diya A Nigerian-born pastor in Britain, Gabriel Diya, 52; his daughter Comfort Diya, nine; and his son, Praise-Emmanuel Diya, 16, were on Thursday, December 26, named as the tourists who drowned inside the ...
A Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor at the Open Heavens group based in Charlton, south-east London, Gabriel Diya, and his two children, died at a swimming pool in the Costa del Sol, in the south of Spain on Christmas eve.
A pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Gabriel Diya; his daughter, Comfort (nine), and son, Praise (16), have drowned in a pool at the Club La Costa World Complex, Spain.Gabriel, who headed the Open Heavens branch of the church in Charlton, ...
A pastor of The Redeemed Christian Church of God RCCG, Gabriel Diya, 52, his 16-year-old More
Gabriel Diya and his children Priase Emmanuel and Comfort have been named as the three Brits who lost their lives at the Club La Costa in Spain the day before ChristmasPolice name father and 2 children who died in Spanish resort poolThe dad and ...
Spanish police on Thursday named the victims of a drowning incident in a Costa del Sol swimming pool as a British-Nigerian pastor and his two children.
Gabriel Diya, a Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor at the Open Heavens group based in Charlton, south-east London, and his two children, died at a swimming pool in the Costa del Sol, in the south of Spain on Christmas eve.
British pastor Gabriel Diya, 52, his daughter Comfort Diya, nine, and his son Praise-Emmanuel Diya, 16, died at the Club La Costa World complex in Spain on Christmas Eve.  Mr Diya, who was a Christian pastor in south-east London, and his daughter are ...
A pastor and his two children who drowned in a swimming pool at a holiday resort in the Costa del Sol, have been identified as Gabriel Diya, 52, his daughter Comfort Diya, 9, and his son Praise-Emmanuel Diya, 16. They died on Christmas Eve. They were ...
A 52-year-old pastor of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Gabriel Diya, and his two children (a boy and a girl) drowned inside a swimming pool in Spain on the evening of Christmas, 2019.
Gabriel Diya, a 52 year-old London-based pastor, his son Praise-Emmanuel Diya, 16, and daughter Comfort Diya, drowned in a hotel swimming pool on the Costa del Sol on Christmas Eve. The Guardian UK reports that police confirmed the identities of the ...
It was a very sad occurrence on Tuesday, the 24th of December as a pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Gabriel Diya drowned in a swimming pool in a Spanish resort.
A 52-year-old pastor of The Redeemed Christian Church of God RCCG, Gabriel Diya, his 16-year-old...
RCCG pastor, Son And Daughter Drown Inside A Pool In Spain (photos)
A  Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor at the Open Heavens group based in Charlton, South-East London,  Gabriel Diya, and and his two children,  died at  a swimming pool in the Costa del Sol,  in the south of Spain on Christmas eve.
Tragedy: RCCG pastor, son and daughter drown inside a pool in Spain Dez Mayorz report A 52-year-old pastor of The Redeemed Christian Church of God RCCG, Gabriel Diya, his 16-year-old son, Praise Emmanuel Diya and 9-year-old daughter, Comfort Diya, ...
Gabriel Diya, a 52-year-old pastor of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), his 16-year-old son Praise Emmanuel Diya and 9-year-old daughter Comfort Diya, all lost their lives after downing inside the swimming pool in
The Guardian Police in Spain have named the three members of a British family who drowned in a hotel swimming pool on the Costa del Sol on Christmas Eve. They were identified as Gabriel Diya, a 52 year-old London-based pastor,his son Praise-Emmanuel ...
The British father and his two children who drowned in a Costa del Sol swimming pool have today been named.


