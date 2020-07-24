Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Regina Daniels Gives Fans An Inside Look At Her Surprise Baby Shower
News photo Ono Bello  - Regina Daniels found a sweet and fun way to celebrate her first child before birth! The Nollywood actress and producer was met with a huge surprise baby shower which was organised by her very close friends.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%


 Additional Sources

All that Went Down at Regina Daniels’ Surprise Baby Shower on “Our Circle” Bella Naija:
On this episode of “Our Circle“, we get an exclusive look inside Regina Daniels surprise baby shower, organised by her very close friends.
“I Hate It When Things Don’t Go My Way” – Regina Daniels explains after she Angrily Pushed Worker Into Swimming Pool Yaba Left Online:
A clip making the rounds on social media shows the moment showed Regina Daniels angrily pushed one of their domestic workers into a pool over a minor disagreement. This incident scene occurred during the latest episode of her Our Circle reality show.
Watch The Scary Moment Regina Daniels Angrily Pushes One Of Her Staff Into A Swimming Over An Argument Naija on Point:
ADVERTISEMENT Regina Daniels apparently has a hot temper which she inadvertently spilled right in the full glare of the cameras during filming of the latest episode of her documentaryreality show dubbed Our Circle. READ ALSO: Sister of Regina Daniels ...


   More Picks
1 Man reveals the absurd way his wife opens a nylon of bread and it’s got people talking (Photos) - Yaba Left Online, 43 mins ago
2 BE ROMANTIC!! Boyfriend Surprises His Bae With Luxurious Birthday Gifts With N3 Million Cash (VIDEO) - Naija Loaded, 54 mins ago
3 AGAIN! Fulani Herdsmen Attack Southern Kaduna, Kill 6 People, Many Declared Missing (Photos) - Naija Loaded, 56 mins ago
4 #BBNaija: I used to pay my sister to wash my clothes – Dorathy admits (video) - Yaba Left Online, 1 hour ago
5 VIDEO: Police is your friend, But… - Vanguard News, 1 hour ago
6 5 Best Managers in World Football at the Moment - Friday Posts, 2 hours ago
7 ”Generational wealth should not exist..Money and assets should be returned to the government once a person dies” – Twitter user writes - Yaba Left Online, 2 hours ago
8 OH NO!! 90-Year-Old Ghanaian Woman Accused of Being A Witch Beaten To Death In Broad Daylight - Naija Loaded, 3 hours ago
9 NCDC announces 15 previously unreported COVID-19 deaths in Lagos - Healthwise - The Punch, 3 hours ago
10 #BBNaija2020: I Used To Pay My Sister To Wash My Clothes – Dorathy Admits (Video) - 360Nobs.com, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info