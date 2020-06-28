Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Regina Daniels dances at her baby shower
News photo Xquisite360 Blog  - Xquisite 360 Blog Regina Daniels dances at her baby shower Beautiful Nollywood actress and mum to be was looking gorgeous on her baby shower organised by family members.

Regina Daniels’ friends surprise her with a baby shower (Photos/Video) Yaba Left Online:
As Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels gears up to welcome her first child with her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, she got a huge surprise from her friends when she walked into a baby shower they had planned.
Watch as Regina Daniels Dances At Her Baby Shower Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
A family member has called Regina Daniels “Mama Ejima” while she was dancing during her baby shower, a hint that she may be expecting twin babies. The videos from her baby shower event have found its way to the internet and it’s all shades of royalty.
Photos and video from Regina Daniels Nigeria Newspaper:
Photos and video from Regina Daniels' surprise baby shower
Regina Daniels treated to heartwarming baby shower 1st for Credible News:
Regina Daniels who is expecting a baby soon with her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko has been treated to a surprise baby shower. On Saturday, June 27, photos from the ceremony surfaced on social media.
Is Regina Daniels Expecting Twins? Photos From Her Surprised Baby Shower Legit 9ja:
Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, is gearing up to welcome her first child(ren) with her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, family and friends took out time to throw her a surprised baby shower.
See Video and Photos From Regina Daniels’ Surprise Baby Shower Wotazo:
Popular teenage Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels is gearing up to welcome her first child with her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko. On Saturday afternoon, she…
GQ Buzz:
Nollywood on-screen character, Regina Daniels is equipping to invite her first kid with her extremely rich person spouse, Ned Nwoko. On Saturday evening, she had an unexpected infant shower to praise her kid’s looming appearance.
Photos And Videos From Regina Daniels Tori News:
Photos and videos from Regina Daniels' baby shower have emerged on social media, stunning fans.


