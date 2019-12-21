

News at a Glance



Registrar: 19, 273 Teachers Failed Qualification Exam This Day - By Kemi Olaitan The Registrar and Chief Executive of the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Prof. Segun Ajiboye, Sunday said 53,674 candidates passed the November diet of the Professional Qualification Examination (PQE) organised by the ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



