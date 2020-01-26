

Release Leah Sharibu with or without baby – Northern CAN tells FG Vanguard News - Following the report that Boko Haram captive, Leah Sharibu has given birth to a baby boy in captivity, the Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN in the 19 Northern States and the FCT, Rev. Yakubu Pam has called on the Federal government and ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



