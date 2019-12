News at a Glance



Release others granted bail by courts, Abaribe tells Buhari The Nigeria Lawyer - The Minority Leader of the Senate, Enyinnaya Abaribe, on Tuesday, urged the Presidency to release other detainees that the courts have granted bail. Abaribe spoke against the backdrop of the release of the former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo ...



News Credibility Score: 41%