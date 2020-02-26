

Religion, Culture And Moral Values Only Way To Stop Boko Haram – Buhari Govt Naija News - The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Gida Mustapha, has said Boko Haram attacks and insecurity can only end if Nigerians uphold the tenets of moral, religious, and cultural values.



