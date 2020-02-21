Post News
Popular
Newspapers
User Posts
Advertise with Us
My Ad Cart
Top News
Naija Dailies
Latest News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Sports Categories:
All Sports
Football
Naija Dailies
Options
Edit Profile
Change E-mail
Change Password
Reset Password
Subscribe for Daily News
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies
Latest News
Change My News Page
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
Sahara Reporters
5
Channels Television
6
This Day
7
Leadership
8
Financial Watch
9
Linda Ikeji Blog
10
Daily Times
11
Complete Sports
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
National Mirror
14
Techpoint
15
Daily Independent
News at a Glance
Rema – Beamer (Bad Boys) [Official Audio]
Nigeria Tunes
- Rema’s news song is called Beamer, check it out.
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Financial Watch:
Rema is not dead
360Nobs.com:
Rema retakes his vibrant Bad Commando combo as he resurfaces with a smash-hit single to kick-start the year 2020 and he titled this new jam “Beamer (Bad Boys)“. The Mavin RecordsJonzing World Act ‘Rema’ delivers all Hit positivity as he recreates a ...
Jaguda.com:
Mavin Records wonder-boy, Rema, has released a brand new single titled “Beamer (Bad Boys).” The new record comes hours after he shared a brand new freestyle on his Twitter page titled “Scared,” and also his performance at the NBA All-Star Weekend 2020 ...
More Picks
1
Burna Boy reveals what Pop Smoke told him about Nigeria before he died -
Kemi Filani Blog,
1 hour ago
2
Lyon’s deputy: Supreme Court verdict stain on me -
Nigeria Breaking News,
2 hours ago
3
BBNaija’s Khloe Strips To Her Panties As She Enjoys Her ‘Best Life’ On A Beach In Maldives -
Made 4 Naija,
2 hours ago
4
Nigerian govt appeals to U.S over visa ban -
See Naija,
2 hours ago
5
Zamfara: Supreme Court adjourns APC’s judgment review application till March 2 -
Oak TV,
2 hours ago
6
Service Chiefs are very dispensable -
Vanguard News,
2 hours ago
7
Customs plan to shut supermarkets selling foreign rice -
Olisa TV,
2 hours ago
8
Lagos Assembly backs Amotekun, set for public hearing Monday -
The Guardian,
2 hours ago
9
Supreme court adjourns Imo governorship case till March 2 -
Oak TV,
3 hours ago
10
Burna Boy stole a lot of Fela's song - Eedris Abdulkareem (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
About Us
Contact Us
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
RSS Feed
Write for Us
Post a Blog
Sign Up
