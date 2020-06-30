Post News
|
Popular
|
Latest
|
Newspapers
|
User Posts
|
Advertise with Us
|
My Ad Cart
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Vanguard News
2
This Day
3
Leadership
4
Financial Watch
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
Daily Times
7
Complete Sports
8
The Guardian
9
Nigerian Tribune
10
Nairaland Forum
11
Premium Times
12
Naija Loaded
13
Too Xclusive
14
Bella Naija
15
AIT
News at a Glance
Rema Loses BET Award To Zimbabwean Singer, Sha Sha
Wotzup NG
- Nigerian new and hot sensation, Rema, missed out on winning the 2020 BET Viewers’ Choice: Best New International Act Award, as Zimbabwean singer, Sha Sha, was adjudged the winner.
2 days ago
News Credibility Score:
21%
More Picks
1
Ondo poll: can Agboola succeed Akeredolu -
Newzandar News,
14 hours ago
2
Prominent Nigerians Who Died In June 2020 -
Anaedo Online,
15 hours ago
3
FG announces committees on 774,000 jobs for 36 states, FCT — (FULL LIST) -
Premium Times,
16 hours ago
4
19 killed in explosion at clinic in Iran’s capital -
NNN,
17 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
One moment please...