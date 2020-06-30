Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Rema Loses BET Award To Zimbabwean Singer, Sha Sha
Wotzup NG  - Nigerian new and hot sensation, Rema, missed out on winning the 2020 BET Viewers’ Choice: Best New International Act Award, as Zimbabwean singer, Sha Sha, was adjudged the winner.

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info