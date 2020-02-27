Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Remo Stars FC player, Kaka, buried amid tears in Sagamu
Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online Remo Stars FC player, Kaka, buried amid tears in Sagamu The remains of Remo Stars FC assistant captain, Kazeem Tiamiyu, who was killed by a police officer has been buried.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


