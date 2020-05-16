

News at a Glance



Reno Omokri Blasts Those Saying WHO Offered Madagascar $20m To Poison Coronavirus Cure Oyo Gist - OYOGist.com hasearned that the aide to former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, Reno Omokri has allegedly blast those saying that World Health Organization, WHO offered Madagascar $20 million to poison their coronovirus cure.



News Credibility Score: 41%



