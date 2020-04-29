

News at a Glance



Rep. hails Buhari for appointing Dankaka as FCC boss NNN - Rep. Tunji Ajuloopin (APC-Kwara) on Wednesday commended President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Dr Farida Dankaka as the Chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC). In a statement issued in Ilorin, the lawmaker described President Buhari’s ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



