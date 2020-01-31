

News at a Glance



Rep member, Onyejeocha, pays over N12m WAEC fees for constituents Nigerian Tribune - Tribune Online Rep member, Onyejeocha, pays over N12m WAEC fees for constituents Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, the lawmaker representing IsuikwuatoUmunneochi Federal Constituency of Abia State at the National Assembly, has doled out over N12 million to ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



