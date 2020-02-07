Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


‘Repatriated cash looted by successors, not Abacha’
News photo The News Guru  - The $318,460,329 due to be repatriated from the United States (U.S.) and Jersey was not stolen by former Head of State, the late Gen. Sani Abacha, his ex-Chief Security Officer, Major Hamza Al-Mustapha, has said.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 EFCC still holding Adoke despite meeting bail conditions — Lawyer - The Eagle Online, 4 hours ago
2 Two Wanted Terror Commanders Killed In Kaduna As IRT Head Abba Kyari Commends Gallant Officers - CKN Nigeria, 4 hours ago
3 ‘Repatriated cash looted by successors, not Abacha’ - The News Guru, 5 hours ago
4 Electricity tariff hike will push cost above 40%, MAN warns - The Guardian, 5 hours ago
5 FG to Receive $308m Abacha Assets in April, Say Malami, Orji - This Day, 5 hours ago
6 NAHCO Disowns Staff Arrested With $8.6m Cash At Airport - CKN Nigeria, 5 hours ago
7 Real Madrid Crash Out Of Copa Del Rey - Signal, 5 hours ago
8 Fashola, Arase, Banire canvass community policing, high tech to combat crimes - The Guardian, 5 hours ago
9 I won’t quit politics – Jibrin vows - Blueprint, 5 hours ago
10 Herdsmen raid Delta community, kill one, abduct girl - The Guardian, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info