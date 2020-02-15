

News at a Glance



Report: How Nnamdi Kanu’s parents were buried Vanguard News - The Abia police command on Friday deployed several detachments of its operatives in strategic locations in Umuahia, the Abia capital, to provide security at the burial of the parents of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



