

News at a Glance



Reporter goes on air wearing suit coat and no pants, not realizing viewers could see his legs (photos/video) Linda Ikeji Blog - ABC News reporter Will Reeve unknowingly live broadcasted himself reporting news from his home but forgot to position himself in the camera well so that viewers wouldn't see that he was not wearing pants- an embarassing gaffe for the reporter and the ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



