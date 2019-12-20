

News at a Glance



Reps approve N278.3bn for FCT, N238.1bn for customs Vanguard News - To strip FERMA of role over FG roads By Tordue Salem – Abuja The House of Representatives has approved a total sum of N278.355 billion for the Federal Capital Territory and Federal Capital Territory Area Councils. The House also approved a total sum of ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



