

News at a Glance



Reps condemn attack on Airforce troops Vanguard News - …Condole with Family of Fallen Hero By Tordue Salem – Abuja The House of Representatives Committee on Airforce has condemned the recent attack on troops of the 271 Nigerian Airforce Detachment, Birnin Gwari by armed bandits at Ungwan Yako along Kaduna- ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



