Reps’ deputy minority leader decries Justice Odili’s home invasion
News photo Blueprint  - Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Toby Okechukwu, has condemned the attack on the residence of Justice Mary Odili of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.Thugs were reported to have attacked her home [...]

10 hours ago
Falana asks police to probe attack on Justice Odili’s residence Vanguard News:
Olasunkanmi Akoni Human rights activist, Femi Falana, on Thursday urged the Inspector- General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to investigate the alleged unlawful invasion of the residence of Justice Mary Peter-Odili in Abuja, with a view to bringing the ...
Bayelsa: Falana seeks probe of invasion of Justice Odili’s residence Within Nigeria:
Following the unlawful invasion of the Abuja residence of the Justice of Supreme Court of Nigeria, Justice Mary Peter-Odili three days ago, popular lawyer and activist, Femi Falana (SAN) has requested the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed ...
Falana urges Police to probe attack on Justice Odili 1st for Credible News:
A lawyer-turned rights activist, Femi Falana, on Thursday, February 20; implored the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to investigate the invasion of the Abuja home of Supreme Court’s Justice, Mary Peter-Odili. 1st News had reported that the ...


