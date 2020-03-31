Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Reps to donate two months salaries to fight coronavirus
The Guardian  - Nigeria's House of Representatives members have resolved to donate all of their salaries to fight the pandemic coronavirus. This was communicated in a footage shared by Femi Gbajabiamila, the House of Representatives Speaker, on twitter.

9 hours ago
