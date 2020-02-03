

News at a Glance



Reps vow to name, shame MDAs over failed audit reports Vanguard News - The House of Representatives says it will “name and shame” Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) that refuse to appear before it with their audited reports. The Chairman, Committee on Public Accounts, Rep. Wole Oke, disclosed this during an ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



