Rerun Poll Victory: Senate President Swears In Chris Ekpenyong, Again
News photo The Trent  - Ahmad Lawan, the senate president on Thursday, January 30, 2020, swore in Christopher Ekpenyong as senator representing Akwa Ibom North West. This followed Ekpeyong’s victory at the rerun election ordered by the Court and conducted by the Independent ...

4 hours ago
1 TCN boss says Nigerians must pay to enjoy stable power - Energy Mix Report, 2 hours ago
2 Suicide Bomber Arrested While Trying To Bomb Living Faith Church In Kaduna(Photos) - Trezzy Helm, 2 hours ago
3 NSCDC arrests 27 suspects with adulterated petroleum products in Cross River - Today, 2 hours ago
4 Djokovic wins record eighth Australian Open - Olisa TV, 2 hours ago
5 Coronavirus: Chinese government urges no weddings - Nigeria Newspaper, 2 hours ago
6 FG, U.S. to sign pact on looted assets - NAN, 2 hours ago
7 ‘Ihedioha Was Never Meant To Be Declared Governor In The First Place’ – Oshiomhole - The Trent, 3 hours ago
8 Homeless Nigerian man rescued by Osun governor’s wife arrives Nigeria from Trinidad and Tobago - Daily Info, 3 hours ago
9 LASTMA official hangs self on billboard - The Eagle Online, 3 hours ago
10 Josh2Funny set to host his first comedy show ‘All of me’ at Eko hotel - My Celebrity & I, 3 hours ago
