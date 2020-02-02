

Rerun Poll Victory: Senate President Swears In Chris Ekpenyong, Again The Trent - Ahmad Lawan, the senate president on Thursday, January 30, 2020, swore in Christopher Ekpenyong as senator representing Akwa Ibom North West. This followed Ekpeyong’s victory at the rerun election ordered by the Court and conducted by the Independent ...



