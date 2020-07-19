Rescue kidnapped widow, other members of late Garuba’s family, Obaseki tasks Police The Point - … as Julius Ihonvbere mourns late ex-Speaker Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has expressed shock at the news of the kidnap of the widow and other members of the late Zakawanu Garuba’s family, and has tasked the Edo State Police Command to ...



News Credibility Score: 90%