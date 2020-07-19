Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Rescue kidnapped widow, other members of late Garuba’s family, Obaseki tasks Police
News photo The Point  - … as Julius Ihonvbere mourns late ex-Speaker Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has expressed shock at the news of the kidnap of the widow and other members of the late Zakawanu Garuba’s family, and has tasked the Edo State Police Command to ...

17 hours ago
Wife, Son Of Late Edo Speaker Kidnapped In Kogi Naija Loaded:
Gunmen again struck on Okene -Lokoja road on Saturday, kidnapping the wife and son of the late former Speaker of Edo State, Hon. Zakawanu Garuba. The two victims were abducted while travelling from Abuja to Auchi with other relations for the burial ...
Widow of former Edo speaker kidnapped on her way to his burial Top Naija:
On Saturday, the widow of Zakawanu Garuba, former speaker of the Edo state house of assembly, was abducted on the way to his burial, TopNaija reports.
Wife, Driver of Ex-Edo Speaker, Late Zakawanu Garuba Kidnapped City People Magazine:
The wife and driver of late former Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Zakawanu Garuba, were on Saturday kidnapped along the Lokoja-Abuja Highway. SaharaReporters gathered that they were on…
The Genius Media:
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has mourned the passing of former Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Zakawanu Garuba.
Wife, Driver Of Ex-Edo Speaker, Late Zakawanu Garuba Kidnapped Fresh News:
By: Ilobun Donald The wife and driver of late former Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Zakawanu Garuba, were on Saturday kidnapped along the Lokoja-Abuja Highway. Our reporter gathered that they were on their way to Auchi, Edo State, for the ...


