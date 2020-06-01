Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Researchers develop roadmap for effective treatment of COVID-19
The Guardian  - A team of United States (U.S.) Food and Drug Administration (FDA) researchers have developed a roadmap for effective treatment of COVID-19

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Why I disagree with the claim that Yoruba are from Saudi Arabia —Oba Olaniyan - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
2 Researchers develop roadmap for effective treatment of COVID-19 - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
3 Appointments: Is this Northern Nigeria Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)? - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
4 Ex-Exxon Mobil engineer bags 15-year jail term for raping tenant’s niece - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
5 COVID-19: Bello asked to apologise for misleading Kogi people - Daily Times, 3 hours ago
6 Over N10bn losses await speculators as ABCON hits forex market - Velox News, 3 hours ago
7 Food security: The need to strengthen BOA - Nigerian Tribune, 3 hours ago
8 ICT contribution of 14.07% to Nigeria’s GDP unprecedented —Minister - Nigerian Tribune, 3 hours ago
9 SEE THE TOP LOCAL GOVTS WITH CORONAVIRUS CASES AS 11 FROM LAGOS, 1 FROM FCT TOP LIST - Abuja Reporters, 3 hours ago
10 Lagos records four new coronavirus deaths - Gistvile, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info