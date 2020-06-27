

News at a Glance



“Restructure now or risk Nigeria’s collapse” – Obasanjo blows hot The Info NG - Theinfong Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said without a restructuring of Nigeria’s federating units, the country “will remain insecure, unstable, non-progressive and ...



News Credibility Score: 81%



