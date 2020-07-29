Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Retirees slump during protest over unpaid pension in Imo
News photo Today  - Four retirees slumped and were hospitalised on Tuesday in Imo during a protest to demand for five months arrears of their pension allegedly owned them by the state government.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%


Imo State Pensioners Protest Over 5 Months Pension Arrears Naija Loaded:
The pensioners in Imo State, on Tuesday took to the streets of Owerri, the State capital, to protest five months pension arrears owed them by the State government.
Four pensioners slumps at protest over five months pension arrears Page One:
No fewer than four pensioners were on Tuesday rushed to an undisclosed hospital as...
Imo: 4 Retirees Slump While Protesting Unpaid Pension The Next Edition:
Four retirees slumped and were hospitalised on Tuesday in Imo State during a protest to demand for five months arrears of their pension allegedly owed them by the state government.
Horror! Four Elder People Slump As Imo Pensioners Take To The Streets To Protest Again Tori News:
Clutching placards depicting their plight, the senior citizens accused the state governor of frustrating them.


