Revealed! Italian Man Infected With Coronavirus Has Fully Recovered, To Be Discharged Soon
News photo Tori News  - The Italian man infected with coronavirus in Nigeria has now fully recovered, it has been reported.

3 hours ago
Coronavirus: Italian Patient Fully Recovered, To Be Discharged Soon — Ogun Govt Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun says the Italian national who tested positive to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has fully recovered and will soon be discharged from the isolation centre.
Italian Man With Coronavirus Will Be Discharged Soon- Governor Dapo Abiodun Daily Family:
Italian Man With Coronavirus Will Be Discharged Soon- Governor Dapo Abiodun Governor Dapo Abiodun has dropped hints of the Italian man who tested positive for coronavirus upon arriving Nigerian, recovering from the deadly disease and being discharged ...


